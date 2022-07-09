Reviewing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electromed and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.06, suggesting that its share price is 506% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 2.31 $2.36 million $0.26 37.31 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 14.25 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10% Yubo International Biotech -210.80% -388.46% -38.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electromed beats Yubo International Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Yubo International Biotech (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

