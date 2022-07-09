Analyzing Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vaxart and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vaxart presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.18%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 144.41%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -16,892.57% -41.95% -35.70% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -34.20% N/A -11.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $890,000.00 636.29 -$70.47 million ($0.64) -7.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 2.13 -$74.81 million ($1.50) -5.67

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also develops AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105 and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM Biomedical. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

