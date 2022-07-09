FY2022 EPS Estimates for Infineon Technologies AG Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infineon Technologies in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($46.88) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.50 ($40.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.17) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($52.08) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

