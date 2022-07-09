S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Graham Coombs Buys 912 Shares of Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) insider Graham Coombs purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($26.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.60 ($24,075.56).

LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,190 ($26.52) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,260.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,461.24. The company has a current ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The company has a market cap of £266.11 million and a P/E ratio of 699.68. S&U plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,030 ($24.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,950 ($35.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.21) price objective on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

