First PREMIER Bank Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

