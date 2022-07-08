Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 3,606 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $180.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.29 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

