Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $93.93 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

