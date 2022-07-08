Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

