iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

