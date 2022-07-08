Ieq Capital LLC Buys 809 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $154.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

