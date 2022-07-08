Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,143 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average of $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

