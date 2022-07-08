Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,803 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 24,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 68,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 115,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

