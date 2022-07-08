Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $279.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.40. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

