Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $733.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $731.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

