Bailard Inc. Buys 421 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $733.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $731.90 and a 200-day moving average of $881.10. The company has a market cap of $760.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

