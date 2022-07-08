550 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $303.97 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.60 and a 200-day moving average of $371.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.11.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
