550 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $303.97 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.60 and a 200-day moving average of $371.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.11.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.