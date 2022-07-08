Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,374 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.