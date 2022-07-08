Tobam Acquires 428 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tobam increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.