Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

