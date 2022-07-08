Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 28 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $517.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.69 and a 200 day moving average of $535.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

