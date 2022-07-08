Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

