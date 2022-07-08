2,172 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.