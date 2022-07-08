Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

