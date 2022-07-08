Cerity Partners LLC Sells 127,956 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,956 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 890.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.