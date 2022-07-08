Bailard Inc. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

American Express stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

