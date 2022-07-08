Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

