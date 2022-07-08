Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

