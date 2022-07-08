Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Reduced by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

DG opened at $254.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

