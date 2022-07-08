Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

