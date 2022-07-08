Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,307 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

