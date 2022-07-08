Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 77,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.18.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

