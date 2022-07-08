Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,659,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 53,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

