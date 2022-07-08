Tobam Buys 10,375 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tobam raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.