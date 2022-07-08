Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 486 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

