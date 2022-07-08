AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

