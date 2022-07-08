Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 114,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 166,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

