Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

T stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.