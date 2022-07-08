Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

