Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.