Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

