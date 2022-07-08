Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tobam cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 59,708 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

