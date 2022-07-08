Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 22,072 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.52 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

