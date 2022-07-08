Cerity Partners LLC Buys 6,242 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $220.58 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.16 and a 200 day moving average of $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

