AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

