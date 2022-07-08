Clean Yield Group Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

