AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.