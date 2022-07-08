Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 1,007 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VB stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.
