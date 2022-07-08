Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

