Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

NYSE COF opened at $108.84 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

