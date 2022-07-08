Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

